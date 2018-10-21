These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will miss

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Barcelona were dealt a major blow in Saturday night's LaLiga win over Sevilla when Lionel Messi was forced off with a broken bone in his arm - an injury that is to rule the Argentine forward out for around three weeks.

Messi ruled out of next six fixtures - including Clásico

Messi is expected to miss the LaLiga fixtures against Real Madrid (28 October), Rayo Vallecano (3 November) and Real Betis (11 November), and the Champions League group-stage matches against Inter Milan (24 October and 6 November).

The 31-year-old will also be unavailable for Barça's Copa del Rey last-32 first leg at Cultural Leonesa on 31 October.

Likely to make Barcelona comeback in late November

Messi appears most likely to return for Barcelona in their first game after the next international break, which sees the Blaugrana take on Atlético Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in LaLiga on 24 November.

Matches Messi is due to miss - list in full:

Wednesday 24 October: Inter Milan (h), Champions League

Sunday 28 October: Real Madrid (h), LaLiga

Wednesday 31 October: Cultural Leonesa (a), Copa del Rey

Saturday 3 November: Rayo Vallecano (a), LaLiga

Tuesday 6 November: Inter Milan (a), Champions League

Sunday 11 November: Real Betis (h), LaLiga