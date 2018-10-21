These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will miss

Lionel Messi has been ruled out for around three weeks after breaking a bone in his arm during Barça's LaLiga win over Sevilla on Saturday.
Messi ruled out of next six fixtures - including Clásico
Messi is expected to miss the LaLiga fixtures against Real Madrid (28 October), Rayo Vallecano (3 November) and Real Betis (11 November), and the Champions League group-stage matches against Inter Milan (24 October and 6 November).
The 31-year-old will also be unavailable for Barça's Copa del Rey last-32 first leg at Cultural Leonesa on 31 October.
Likely to make Barcelona comeback in late November
Messi appears most likely to return for Barcelona in their first game after the next international break, which sees the Blaugrana take on Atlético Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in LaLiga on 24 November.
Matches Messi is due to miss - list in full:
Wednesday 24 October: Inter Milan (h), Champions League
Sunday 28 October: Real Madrid (h), LaLiga
Wednesday 31 October: Cultural Leonesa (a), Copa del Rey
Saturday 3 November: Rayo Vallecano (a), LaLiga
Tuesday 6 November: Inter Milan (a), Champions League
Sunday 11 November: Real Betis (h), LaLiga