Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will miss

Lionel Messi has been ruled out for around three weeks after breaking a bone in his arm during Barça's LaLiga win over Sevilla on Saturday.

  • Published:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Barcelona were dealt a major blow in Saturday night's LaLiga win over Sevilla when Lionel Messi was forced off with a broken bone in his arm - an injury that is to rule the Argentine forward out for around three weeks.

Messi ruled out of next six fixtures - including Clásico

Messi is expected to miss the LaLiga fixtures against Real Madrid (28 October), Rayo Vallecano (3 November) and Real Betis (11 November), and the Champions League group-stage matches against Inter Milan (24 October and 6 November).

The 31-year-old will also be unavailable for Barça's Copa del Rey last-32 first leg at Cultural Leonesa on 31 October.

 

Likely to make Barcelona comeback in late November

Messi appears most likely to return for Barcelona in their first game after the next international break, which sees the Blaugrana take on Atlético Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in LaLiga on 24 November.

Matches Messi is due to miss - list in full:

Wednesday 24 October: Inter Milan (h), Champions League

Sunday 28 October: Real Madrid (h), LaLiga

Wednesday 31 October: Cultural Leonesa (a), Copa del Rey

Saturday 3 November: Rayo Vallecano (a), LaLiga

Tuesday 6 November: Inter Milan (a), Champions League

Sunday 11 November: Real Betis (h), LaLiga

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Saudi Arabian Prince to make £4 Billion Takeover Bid for Man United Saudi Arabian Prince to make £4 Billion Takeover Bid for Man United
How Alex Ferguson used same tactic to beat Arsenal in every clash How Alex Ferguson used same tactic to beat Arsenal in every clash
Football: "Fair decision" says Hertha coach as VAR denies son and team late penalty Football "Fair decision" says Hertha coach as VAR denies son and team late penalty
Football: Immobile lifts Lazio into contention as plucky Parma foiled Football Immobile lifts Lazio into contention as plucky Parma foiled
Football: Lopetegui the fall-guy for wider malaise at Madrid Football Lopetegui the fall-guy for wider malaise at Madrid
Football: Tributes for former top Asian football official Velappan Football Tributes for former top Asian football official Velappan

Recommended Videos

I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo
Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup



Top Articles

1 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combinedbullet
2 Stephen Appiah’s goal features in UEFA Champions League Friday flashbackbullet
3 Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the social media kingbullet
4 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to hit 400 goals in...bullet
5 This is how much Barcelona is supposed to pay for Neymar’s returnbullet
6 Football Ronaldo celebrates landmark goal but Juve's perfect...bullet
7 Football Chelsea v Man United: 3 things we learnedbullet
8 Football Barca victory tarnished as injured Messi set to...bullet
9 These countries have qualified for 2019 AFCONbullet
10 Michael Essien praises one player for helping N’Golo...bullet

Top Videos

1 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
2 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
3 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
4 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World Cup glorybullet
5 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
6 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
7 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
8 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA...bullet

Football

Despite Honda being in the thick of the action, there was no way back for the reigning champions Melbourne Victory
Football Japan's Honda on target as A-League season kicks off
Alexandre Lacazette and his Arsenal team-mates face a hectic week
Football Emery's Arsenal face gruelling week
Thierry Henry endured a miserable first match as a head coach
Football Henry suffers defeat on Monaco return, PSG seal perfect 10
Lionel Messi will miss the Clasico against Real Madrid and the Champions League double-header with Inter Milan
Football Messi to miss three weeks after fracturing right arm
X
Advertisement