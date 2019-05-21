Asamoah Gyan announced his retirement from international football on Monday to leave many Ghanaian football fans in shock.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan is not happy: Black Stars skipper retires from international football

The 33-year-old cited the issue of captaincy as the reason for him to bow out national team football with four weeks to the start of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kweku Obeng who is in Gyan’s inner circle has disclosed that Kwesi Appiah told Gyan that he has been instructed to strip him of his captaincy by the powers there be and according to ‘Maestro’ the decision was motivated by a prophecy that Andre Ayew will lead Ghana to an AFCON triumph if he replaces the 33-year-old striker as the skipper of the four times champions of Africa.

“On the 10 May 2019, there was a publication on Ghanaweb which indicated that a Coach Kwesi Appiah was going to drop Asamoah Gyan. In that report, a journalist and prophet had visited Kwesi Appiah at his private residence. In the discussions, they had the prophet had told the coach that in a dream he saw Andre Ayew lifting the AFCON trophy. So the coach told the prophet to work on Andre Ayew.

So, in that discussion that is what has transpired leading him to make Gyan the General captain and Dede the main captain, he told Accra based radio station Adom FM.

“Asamoah Gyan was told that If the captain armband is given to Andre Ayew, Ghana will win the AFCON so he (Gyan) was asked to think about it and relinquish the captain to Andre Ayew".