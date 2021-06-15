Thomas Partey launches foundation to help underprivileged kids in his hometown

The Foundation aims to “create opportunities and hope for talented and less privileged youngsters” in the two areas where Partey grew up.

It also seeks to provide basic community amenities for various groups through different projects and activities.

This is Partey’s own way of giving back to society, having risen become one of Ghana’s most celebrated footballers.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners last summer from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in a deal estimated to be worth £45 million.

Partey battled a series of niggling injuries in the just-ended season, which limited his game time for the North London outfit.

However, he still managed to feature 33 times for Mikel Arteta’s side and contributed three assists during the campaign.

Discussing how his first season at Arsenal went, the midfielder gave an honest assessment, saying it was full of ups and downs.

He was, however, quick to add that he enjoys the challenge, while expressing hope that he’ll get even better next season.

“I think everybody has seen it, up and downs, we had good times and bad times, but you know this is my first season and I think I had to adapt to how they play, get used to my mates and I think now I’m getting used to them and I know with hard work, everything will be okay for the next season,” Partey told TV3.

“It’s not easy, that’s one of the best leagues in the world and if you want to be there, you have to be able to do everything well, so I like this challenge, and I’m ready to do everything.”

The Arsenal midfielder missed Ghana’s international friendly against Morocco but was in action when the Black Stars faced the Ivory Coast last Saturday.