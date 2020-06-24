The two coaches participated in the FIFA Coach Educators’ Course (CEC) programme in 2018 and 2019 in collaboration with CAF.

READ MORE: Here are the top 10 highest paid coaches in the Ghana Premier League

As part of internal capacity building for Member Association’s and the continuous professional development for the coach educators globally, FIFA is implementing the 2020 edition of the programme.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current global situation where football activities are restricted, an online individual mentoring programme is being organized for the coaches.

The course forms part of FIFA’s commitment to increase the opportunities that exist within football for coaches.