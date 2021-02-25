Ghana progressed to the quarter-final of the competition after finishing third in Group C, behind the Gambia and Morocco.

Meanwhile, Cameroon topped group A with a 100% record after securing wins against Uganda, Mauritania and Mozambique.

The Black Satellites will, therefore, go into the game as underdogs but Zito believes his side has what it takes to win.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Ghana U-20 coach said his side is ready for the clash.

“We have a few injury situations in camp. Four players have suffered some knocks. And from the advice we are getting from our doctors, they may not be able to play against Cameroon. But that's why we came here with 26 players so we have equally good players,” he stated.

“Nonetheless, it’s going to be an interesting game tomorrow and it will be an explosive game of football. Sometimes it takes losing a game to reawaken you. I can assure you that after our team meetings and all that we’ve discussed after the Gambia, the boys are ready for the game against Cameroon tomorrow.”

Zito added: "Cameroon is a football nation just as we are. Our games are unpredictable. We are going in to win. We will do a lot of amendments to our game and ensure that we win the game," Zito said at the pre-match conference on Wednesday.

"We know they are the only team with a 100 per cent record so far in the competition but any Ghana and Cameroon game is not easy.”

The Black Satellites will face Cameroon later today, Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 16:00 GMT.