UEFA Champions League team of the week for matchday 3 released

Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City produced two players each in the UEFA Champions League team of the week for matchday three.

Below is the full list of players

Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas (Porto) – 8 points

Defender: Achraf Hakimi (Dortmund) – 15 points

Defender: Aymeric Laporte (Man. City) – 12 points

Defender: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – 9 points

Defender: Raphaël Guerreiro (Dortmund) – 13 points

Midfielder: Jordi Alba (Barcelona) – 12 points

Midfielder: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 13 points

Midfielder: Jesús Manuel Corona (Porto) – 9 points

Forward: Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) – 9 points

Forward: Edin Džeko (Roma) – 13 points

Forward: Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim) – 10 points