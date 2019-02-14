The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was used for the first time in the history of the UEFA Champions League in the knockout stage of the competition and Real Madrid were the first to benefit from its usage as a goal against them by Ajax on Wednesday at the Johann Cruyff Arena was adjudged offside.

Real Madrid took the lead in the second half through Karim Benzema, before Hakim Ziyech put Ajax on level pegging, but Marco Asensio scored the match winner.

UEFA has issued the statement to explain why Ajax goal was disallowed.

The rule outlines that a player can be deemed offside without touching the ball if he prevents and opponent from playing, or being able to play, it.

"In the 38th minute of the Ajax v Madrid first leg, Nicolás Tagliafico's headed goal was ruled out following a VAR review," read a tweet by UEFA's official Champions League account.

"The referee identified that Tagliafico's team-mate Dusan Tadic was in an offside position and interfering with the goalkeeper - preventing him from playing or being able to play the ball - as the header was being made.

"This was in line with VAR protocol and the goal was correctly overturned and a free-kick given for offside."

