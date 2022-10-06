RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'How did United win us?' - Reactions as Arsenal thrash Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League

David Ben

Fabio Vieira had Arsenal fans reminiscing about Mesut Ozil on social media, as the Gunners continue to grow in confidence following their latest victory in the Europa League.

Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 win over Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt at the Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night, October 6, 2022.

Mikel Arteta fielded a less strong XI on Thursday, having started their campaign brightly, but the Gunners were just too good for the Norwegians.

A dominant opening period saw the hosts open the scoring in the 23rd minute with Edward Nketiah finding the back of the net to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead.

The Gunners continued to dominate proceedings in the first half and soon doubled their advantage, with Rob Holding finding the back of the net four minutes later, after an assist from summer signing Fabio Vieira.

Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring for Arsenal in their win against Bodoe
The Gunners went into the break in complete control with a solid two-goal lead.

Arsenal continued their dominance into the second half as they sought for a third goal.

And after a string of chances, the Gunners finally found it in the 84th minute as Fabio Vieira turned goalscorer after an assist from substitute Gabriel Jesus to seal the emphatic victory for Mikel Arteta's men.

Gabriel Jesus assisted Fabio Vieira for Arsenal's third goal
The win for Arsenal now meant now puts them at the top of Group A in the Europa League after three matches.

After Thursday night's win, here's how the jubilant Gunners' fans have reacted on social media:

