Versatile Dane Wass joins Atletico from Valencia

The 32-year-old utility player, who can play in midfield or defence, "signs for the remainder of the campaign and another season," Atletico said without giving details on the transfer.

"He is a very versatile player who can play in several areas of the field," the club continued.

"In his early days, he started playing as a full-back and a defender, but then moved to midfield, where he played both in the centre and on the sides", before returning "to the back to play as a right-back again," said Atletico.

During his three and a half seasons at Valencia, Wass scored 15 goals and provided 20 assists.