Ghana winger Frank Acheampong scored a Lionel Messi-esque goal for Tianjin Teda in the Chinese Super League .

The 25-year-old was on target as the Tianjin Tigers secured all three points against Henan Jianye.

Acheampong found the back of the net as Tianjin Teda defeated Henan Jianye 3-2 on Saturday morning.

Teda started the match on the front-foot and were deservedly handed the advantage through Kaimu Zheng 13th and 45th minute respective strikes.

Henan Jianye quickly halved the deficit two minutes after the break courtesy English-born Chinese forward Tim Chow.

Cameroonian forward Franck Ohandza drew them level with a 58th minute penalty goal.

With the match heading for a draw, Frank Acheampong ensured Tianjin Teda leave the Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium with the three points as he struck on the 75th minute mark.

The goal was Acheampong's second in six league matches for the Blue and White lads in the ongoing season.