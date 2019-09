Kotoko beat Etoile du Sahel 2-0 in the first leg of the play off round in the CAF Champions League.

Augustine Okrah got Kotoko’s first in just 3minutes from a well dispatched free kick.

The Porcupine Warriors looked compact and push for the second. George Abege almost got the second for Kotoko after he struck the upright from distance.

Kotoko held on to the lead as they went into the break with an advantage.