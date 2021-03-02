The 18-year-old took the free-kick with precision and power, leaving the Gambian goalkeeper unable to keep the ball out.

Abdul Karim Zito’s side made a strong start to the game, with Daniel Afriyie Barnie, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Patrick Mensah all getting chances.

The Satellites continued to dominate possession and were rewarded after the half hour mark when Boah scored a beautiful free-kick from the outside of the box.

Meanwhile, Ghana had to put up a resilient performance in the second half following an onslaught for the Gambians.

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim was called into action a couple of times but the Asante Kotoko shot-stopper was up to task on each occasion.

The Black Satellites held on to enact some revenge over the Young Scorpions who had earlier beaten them 2-1 in the group stage.

Precious Boah named man of the match against Gambia

Boah’s stunning free-kick helped Ghana book a date in the final against Uganda, who beat Tunisia 4-1 in the other semi-final game.

Meanwhile, the striker is now second on the list of top-scorers at the U-20 AFCON after netting his third goal of the tournament.

Watch Boah’s amazing free-kick against Gambia below: