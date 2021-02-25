Following a 1-1 draw after extra-time, Ghana beat their opponents 4-2 on penalties to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Karim Zito named a slightly changed line-up to the side that lost against the Gambia in the last group game.

Uzair Alhassan replaced the injured Nathaniel Adjei, while Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye and Philemon Baffour maintained their positions in the team.

Emmanuel Essiam joined Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Patrick Mensah as a midfield trio, with Mathew Anim Cudjoe, Precious Boah and Afriyie Barnie led in the attack.

The Black Satellites started the game on the back foot, with Cameroon enjoying the larger share of possession.

However, there were some feeble attempts from Precious Boah, Daniel Afiyie Barnie and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku which were dealt with by the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

With neither team managing to score, the game went into extra time. Cameroon opened the scoring through Kevin-Prince Milla in the first half of extra-time but were quickly pegged back after Ghana equalised through Frank Boateng.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Barnie, Assinki, Ivan Anokye Mensah and Boah all scored as the Black Satellites won 4-2 to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.