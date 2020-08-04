The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced a GHC1.6m sponsorship deal with Macron, which will pave way for the association to use branded balls manufactured by the Italian company for its competitions.

In communicating the news, the GFA published on their website; “GFA enters partnership with Macron as official Match Ball sponsor.

However, it was later revealed that the GFA reached the sponsorship agreement with a local dealer by name Koreen-Galaka Enterprise and not the Italian.

The issue has over the past few weeks dominated sports discussions in the country and the GFA has been criticized by a section of the media for taking the football fraternity for granted.

The President of the GFA association has admitted that his outfit made a mistake in announcing the Macron deal.

“The product to be supplied by the football dealer or the dealer is Macron products,” Okraku said in an interview on Accra-based Max Radio.

“I am sure in the communications that we said Macron but that doesn’t negate the good work that has been done that we have an official match ball supplier and Macron will be the brand (balls) that will be played across the country in the new season.

“For me the positives outweighs how somebody wants to interpret it.”

Koreen-Galaka Enterprise and Procal Links, the dealers the FA signed the agreement with will supply the Ghana FA 5,000 balls and 1,500 pieces of bibs every season for the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the National Division One League