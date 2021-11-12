RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

We’ll play South Africa game like a final – Milovan Rajevac

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac says the Black Stars will approach Sunday’s decider against South Africa like a final.

According to him, the team is focused and will do everything possible to qualify for the play-offs of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars’ qualification bid suffered a blow when they failed to beat Ethiopia on Thursday, drawing 1-1 with the Walias.

As it stands, South Africa are sitting at the top of Group G following their 1-0 win over Zimbabwe yesterday.

However, Ghana, who are three points behind, could still top the group if they manage to beat Bafana Bafana in the last group game in Cape Coast on Sunday.

Rajevac admitted that his side wasn’t good enough against Ethiopia but said they’ll play the South Africa game like a final.

“We had some problems in defence especially today. We made some mistakes so after all, everything will be decided on Sunday so for us it’s important to win our next match on Sunday with a two-goal difference if we want to qualify for the final round of the qualification for the World Cup,” the Serbian said.

“Definitely everything will be decided on Sunday. This is what we expected before so the last match will be like a final match, a deciding match to take us to the next round.”

A win by any margin against South Africa will guarantee Ghana’s progression to the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers.

