The Ghanaian midfielder has hired Edmond Selimi who is one of the top legal brains to defend him in court.

It is understood that the matter has generated tension between the President of the country and the Prime Minister.

Criminal proceedings against the talented player started some months ago but Cobbinah's appearance in court to narrate the version of the issue was the first time he has been spotted in the dock.

Albanian President Ilir Meta is accused of granting Cobbinah citizenship without verifying that there are criminal proceedings against the footballer which has led to a national debate.

President Meta issue has escalated to the point that even the opposition party led by Prime Minister Edi Rama have accused the country's leader of abetting in the forging documents to grant Cobbinah Albanian citizenship.

Winful Cobbinah who plies his trade for KF Tirana in the Albania obtained his passport in just two years after his move to the South-Eastern European country.

His citizenship status came as a surprise because he has acquired his passport in a very short time.

Ghanasosccernet.com indicated that Cobbinah was granted the citizenship status partly due to the fact that he has been a key figure for TK Tirana, which is the idol club of the President of Albania.

It is also believed that the former Hearts of Oak was granted Albania passport following several calls from a section of the football loving fans in the country to reward the Ghanaian for his great impact in the league.

It was understood the citizenship status was an attempt by Albania to lure Winful Cobbinah to commit the future of his international football to the South-Eastern European.

Winful Cobbinah joined IF Tirana from Hearts of Oak in 2018 after he was impressive as Ghana won the 2017 WAFU Cup.