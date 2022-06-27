You can’t register players without the Ghana card for 2022/2023 season – GFA

Premier League, Division One League and Women’s Premier League will have the opportunity to register their players and make transfers at the start of the month.

The window closes in the middle of August.

The registration window officially opens at 00:01 on Friday, July 1, 2022 and closes on Monday, August 15 at 23:59.

And according to the GFA, the Ghana Card will be “the only proof of identity for registration; renewals, transfers and new registrations.”

Pulse Ghana

Below are the GFA’s 8 rules for the Registration and Transfer Window:

1. All queries for 2021/2022 season on the club’s dashboard when vetted after July 1, 2022 will revert to 2021/2022 season and therefore clubs will have to renew the registration of the players again for the 2022/2023 season.

2. Payment of registration licenses must be made before applications are submitted for vetting otherwise such applications shall not be vetted and shall be rejected in the system.

3. Wrong, fake, unreadable documents in their application, SHALL be rejected in the system.

4. The GHANA CARD shall be the only proof of identity for registration both renewals, transfers and new registration.

5. All transfers both domestic and international must be done in the TMS before registration can be completed in the registration system.

6. Clubs are to ensure that they check the player’s name in the system, before registering a player as a new player and taking full responsibility and consequences for the new registration.

7. Club that refuses to release an amateur player to the new club, the GFA shall release the amateur player to the new club to ensure smooth registration of such a player.