In a statement released to the media, he said: ”Although it’s been a while I’ve been out of the national team, I’m here today to say the nation has been very excellent to me throughout my career with the national team,” he said in a statement.

”On this day after talking to my family and loved ones, I think it’s time to officially retired from the national team.

”I’ve tried several times to win the African Cup of Nations [Afcon] for the nation after winning U-20 AFCON and World Cup.

“We came close twice, but it’s a bit disappointing that we couldn’t win it."

This announcement has drawn some commendation from some of the former teammates of the player.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan took to Twitter to eulogize the midfield general for his service to the nation.

Asamoah Gyan tweeted: "Thank you for the great moments we shared in the National team Jersey. All the best in everything you do bro."

Fellow U-20 World Cup winner and Columbus Crew defender, Jonathan Mensah also heaped praises on Agyeman Badu and described him as a 'warrior'.

He tweeted: "Grateful to have shared the field with this warrior through the years in the national team. Nothing but love for you my brother @Badu_Agyemang".