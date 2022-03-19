Presently, there are about 33 Sports betting companies duly registered with the Gaming Commission and 8 legal casinos in the country. These companies are expected to contribute to the government’s revenue envelope.
Ghana Revenue Authority to tax betting companies in April
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that it is preparing to pilot an electronic-commerce, gaming, and bet taxes in April 2022.
According to the Assistant Commissioner of GRA, Dr. Martin Yamborigya, the activities of these companies have increased over the years and there is the need to tax their operations.
He said "It is an area that is also growing. A lot of people are moving away from the brick-and-mortar business into this online business."
He added that the Authority is having a number of engagements with the Gaming Commission, Ghana, and operators in the gaming and betting industry to ensure that the right taxes are paid by players in the industry.
On the part of the GRA Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the introduction of these taxes coupled with digitisation initiatives and the introduction of electronic transaction levy would complement efforts in achieving the ¢80.3 billion revenue target for 2022.
"There will be vigorous efforts to tax players in the e-commerce market. This sector has been a challenge over the years for the Authority but we have put in place measures that will enable us to make inroads into the sector this year," he noted.
