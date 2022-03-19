Ghana Revenue Authority to tax betting companies in April

According to the Assistant Commissioner of GRA, Dr. Martin Yamborigya, the activities of these companies have increased over the years and there is the need to tax their operations.

He said "It is an area that is also growing. A lot of people are moving away from the brick-and-mortar business into this online business."

He added that the Authority is having a number of engagements with the Gaming Commission, Ghana, and operators in the gaming and betting industry to ensure that the right taxes are paid by players in the industry.

On the part of the GRA Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the introduction of these taxes coupled with digitisation initiatives and the introduction of electronic transaction levy would complement efforts in achieving the ¢80.3 billion revenue target for 2022.