Hatayspor: Atsu called off trip to see his family on the eve of earthquake – Faith IIek

The 31-year-old went missing nearly two weeks after the earthquake on February 6, his remains were pulled out from the rubble on Saturday, February 18, his agent confirmed.

Atsu on winning his last game for his team side, called off his trip to see his family and joined in the celebration with his teammates, IIek said.

“Christian Atsu told the coach that he wanted to take more time before our match with Gaziantep FK. ‘Can I leave if I find a team?’ he said. Volkan Demirel also accepted this request,” he told Radyospor.

“He didn’t play against Gaziantep FK but scored a last-minute goal in the Kasımpasa match. He was going abroad to visit his family. But when he played well and scored, he canceled his ticket. The earthquake happened on his happiest day. He had a flight at 11 pm. Canceled the ticket. There was an earthquake at 4 am. Absolutely a tragedy.”

The news of his untimely passing has shaken the football world, with many tributes pouring in for the late football star.