ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Hatayspor: Atsu called off trip to see his family on the eve of earthquake – Faith IIek

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Administrative Manager, of Hatayspor, Fatih Ilek, has said Ex Newcastle winger Christian Atsu was due on a trip to visit his family on the eve of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey but the sportsman called it off.

Christian Atsu Twasam
Christian Atsu Twasam

Atsu canceled his plane ticket shortly following his performance which earned Hatayspor a win over Kasimpasa on the Turkish top flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 31-year-old went missing nearly two weeks after the earthquake on February 6, his remains were pulled out from the rubble on Saturday, February 18, his agent confirmed.

Atsu on winning his last game for his team side, called off his trip to see his family and joined in the celebration with his teammates, IIek said.

“Christian Atsu told the coach that he wanted to take more time before our match with Gaziantep FK. ‘Can I leave if I find a team?’ he said. Volkan Demirel also accepted this request,” he told Radyospor.

“He didn’t play against Gaziantep FK but scored a last-minute goal in the Kasımpasa match. He was going abroad to visit his family. But when he played well and scored, he canceled his ticket. The earthquake happened on his happiest day. He had a flight at 11 pm. Canceled the ticket. There was an earthquake at 4 am. Absolutely a tragedy.”

The news of his untimely passing has shaken the football world, with many tributes pouring in for the late football star.

Meanwhile, preparation is in order to ship the remains of Christian Atsu back home for burial, the Ghana embassy said.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Christian Atsu Twasam

    Hatayspor: Atsu called off trip to see his family on the eve of earthquake – Faith IIek

  • Christian Atsu Twasam

    Many mourn late Ghanaian international star, Christain Atsu

  • Christain Atsu

    Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

Lydia Forson blasts Hatayspor for not doing enough to find Christian Atsu

‘His life was in your care’ – Lydia Forson blasts Atsu’s club for not doing enough to find him

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

Super Bowl winners

Check out the 3 Ghanaians who have won the Super Bowl