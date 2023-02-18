Atsu canceled his plane ticket shortly following his performance which earned Hatayspor a win over Kasimpasa on the Turkish top flight.
Hatayspor: Atsu called off trip to see his family on the eve of earthquake – Faith IIek
Administrative Manager, of Hatayspor, Fatih Ilek, has said Ex Newcastle winger Christian Atsu was due on a trip to visit his family on the eve of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey but the sportsman called it off.
Recommended articles
The 31-year-old went missing nearly two weeks after the earthquake on February 6, his remains were pulled out from the rubble on Saturday, February 18, his agent confirmed.
Atsu on winning his last game for his team side, called off his trip to see his family and joined in the celebration with his teammates, IIek said.
“Christian Atsu told the coach that he wanted to take more time before our match with Gaziantep FK. ‘Can I leave if I find a team?’ he said. Volkan Demirel also accepted this request,” he told Radyospor.
“He didn’t play against Gaziantep FK but scored a last-minute goal in the Kasımpasa match. He was going abroad to visit his family. But when he played well and scored, he canceled his ticket. The earthquake happened on his happiest day. He had a flight at 11 pm. Canceled the ticket. There was an earthquake at 4 am. Absolutely a tragedy.”
The news of his untimely passing has shaken the football world, with many tributes pouring in for the late football star.
Meanwhile, preparation is in order to ship the remains of Christian Atsu back home for burial, the Ghana embassy said.
More from category
-
Hatayspor: Atsu called off trip to see his family on the eve of earthquake – Faith IIek
-
Many mourn late Ghanaian international star, Christain Atsu
-
Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy