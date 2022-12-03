Investigate GFA for alleged manipulation of player selection – Stakeholders

Presidential Staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, on TV3 key point, said the abysmal performance of the team should be blamed on the technical team.

“The technical people, they should come and tell us whether it is true that in the calling of the players there is favoritism,”

Adding that “It is out there that the GFA manipulates the selection of players. If that is the case, are we saying that there are some qualified players but due to the GFA manipulation they were not called? They should come and explain.”

“The challenge is, there is a certain high level of football politics at the backroom which affect the players on the pitch.”

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Murtala Mohammed has also called for the probing of the said allegation.

He also wants claims that the team was not given adequate for their participation in the world cup should also be investigated.

“It ought to be investigated, we also need to know how much was spent,” he said.

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu who said he welcomes any move to render accountability said “yes, accountability, let them come and account.”