Commonwealth Games: India humiliate Ghana 11-0 in men’s hockey

The Black Sticks had earlier lost their opening match, where they were battered 6-0 by England, and were hoping to do better on Sunday.

However, their hopes of advancing to the next stage suffered another blow after they were mauled by a well-motivated Indian side.

Ghana’s women’s hockey team also lost 12-0 to England, having also shockingly lost 5-0 in their other game.

There was, however, some good news in boxer, where Ghana’s Joseph Commey defeated Kiribati Betero Aaree in their featherweight contest.

Commey’s dominant 5-0 win over Aaree saw him book his place in the Round of 16 stage of the Commonwealth Games.

Speaking after his win, the debutant said he was targeting a medal and is only focused on achieving that.

"I have to continue working hard and I believe the victory will continue coming. It is a good win for me and the entire Black Bombers team,” he told the Graphic Sport.

"The focus still remains the same and that is to win medals for Team Ghana. It is not going to be easy but we are focused on winning it."