Championship leader Leclerc promises to learn from Imola mistakes

Although the car was fine and there was no accident, Leclerc slipped as low as the ninth position but eventually fought back to finish in sixth, his first finish outside the podium this season.

Speaking after the race, the Ferrari driver denied that he was distracted by the pressure to finish first when he made the error which cost him a podium finish.

"It's one of those mistakes where it is a bit more the mental approach that you've had at that particular moment of the race. It was the mistake that cost me a lot, and I'll learn from it, but on my side, there was no particular added pressure whatsoever.

"I've always been strong in knowing exactly which particular feeling I felt at what moment of the race, and know how to correct it. Again it is a mistake, but I'll learn from it and won't do it again," he said.

The Monegasque driver admitted that his finish at Imola could have been much worse but accepted that every point remains important in the fight for the Championship.

"With the mistake actually, I have been a bit lucky because I've only lost seven points again to what I could have scored. It is seven points that could be valuable at the end of the season, and every point counts when you're driving for the title. So, yeah it won't happen again," Leclerc said.