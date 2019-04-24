The gala which is billed for 11th May 2019 at the Accra International Conference Centre will see several sportsmen and women honoured for their contribution to the industry.

Samini and several other musicians such as Amakye Dede, Ramblers International Band, Kwabena Kwabena, etc have been lined up to perform at the gala.

Kwabena Yeboah, the president of the SWAG has indicated that stakeholders and patrons of SWAG should be expecting ecstatic performance from the legendary Samini in the 44th Swag Awards Gala.

“Last year was awesome with Kwabena Kwabena's splendid performance and this year, patrons should expect an ecstatic showdown from the great Samini at the same venue.

The ‘My Own’ hit-maker is thrilled with the opportunity to perform at the 44th SWAG Awards Gala

. “I love and play sports, my performance on stage is sports and am happy to be contacted by sports legends to blend sports with entertainment. Its an honour to perform @ such a prestigious gathering to celebrate sports excellence, it will be massive & I promise nothing but the very best of me”.

Samini, who has had an illustrious music career spanning more than two decades, has been very vibrant in the music circles with back to years.

His hard work and talent have won him many awards among which includes; MTV Africa Music Award for Best Live Act and Reggae Dancehall Song at last year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Over 30 sportsmen and women are expected to be decorated on the night for the outstanding performance in 2018.