Tokyo 2020: Ghana disqualified in 4*100 final

According to the officials, Ghana’s last changeover happened outside the changeover zone.

Team Ghana qualified for the finals after finishing fifth in the semifinals. The quartet set a new national record in the process after finishing the race with an impressive time of 38.08 seconds.

The previous national record stood at 38.12 seconds, and was set by the quartet of Abu Duah, Eric Nkansah, Aziz Zakari and Emmanuel Tuffour during the 1997 World Championships in Greece.

Team Ghana’s feat is made even more remarkable by the fact that they finished above one of the favourites in Team USA.

Italy surprisingly won the men’s 4×100-meter relay to give Marcell Jacobs his second gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

Jacobs won the men’s 100-meter title last Sunday in the first Olympics in the post-Usain Bolt era and was part of the team that won the sprint relay in a national record 37.50 seconds.