Advertisement

Abla Dzifa Gomashie blames indiscipline on poor parenting, says schools are overwhelmed

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:15 - 24 February 2026
Abla Dzifa Gomashie blamed rising indiscipline on poor parenting, saying schools are overwhelmed and cannot replace the role of parents. She called for firm consequences and bold action to restore discipline in society.
Advertisement

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called for urgent national reflection on what she describes as the growing culture of indiscipline in Ghanaian society.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post on February 24, 2026, she stressed that the root cause of indiscipline lies in a lack of responsible parenting and the continued tolerance of bad behaviour across various sectors of society.

She argued that the foundation of discipline must be laid at home, stressing that schools cannot replace the role of parents.

It is the role of parents to mould their children. Schools should only add to the foundation parents give. Parents are the beneficiaries of their wards

READ ALSO: What Does Folic Acid Do for Women with Heavy Periods? Here's Why It’s Often Recommended

Advertisement

Gomashie acknowledged that schools are currently overwhelmed and cautioned against ignoring that reality. She said denying the pressure faced by educational institutions would be detrimental to collective efforts to find lasting solutions.

The Minister further criticised what she described as the adoption of policies tied to grants and funding without due consideration for Ghana’s cultural context. According to her, such approaches may weaken traditional value systems if not carefully adapted.

We had no business adopting all manner of policies that come with grants without considering our cultural values

She emphasised the need for clear consequences for misconduct, insisting that discipline cannot thrive in an environment where wrongdoing is ignored or rewarded.

There must be consequences for bad behaviour. You cannot be rewarding bad behaviour and expect well-behaved children or adults
Advertisement

READ ALSO: How to Make Soya Milk at Home: A Simple, Healthy Alternative You’ll Love

Sharing a personal reflection, Dzifa Gomashie recounted that her late father, who lived to 106 years, never resorted to physical punishment but maintained firm boundaries and rules.

She explained that good behaviour was rewarded while misconduct attracted appropriate consequences, a system she believes instilled lasting values and responsibility.

There were rules and regulations. We were rewarded for good behaviour and punished for bad behaviour.

READ ALSO: Noticed White Bumps on Your Lips? Here’s What Your Body Might Be Telling You

Advertisement

The lawmaker also pointed out that indiscipline is not confined to homes and schools but can be observed across various sectors, including religion, politics, economics and broader social life.

She argued that children often replicate what they see and test the limits of what they can get away with, adding that society must model the values it seeks to instil.

The bad behaviour of children is due to what they see and what they know they can get away with. Monkey see, Monkey do

She concluded with a call for decisive action, urging society to confront the issue directly and restore accountability at all levels.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Inside Accra International Airport: From Wartime Airstrip to Regional Aviation Hub
News
24.02.2026
Inside Accra International Airport: From Wartime Airstrip to Regional Aviation Hub
Man United defender banned from driving after speeding at 72 mph past homes and a school
Sports
24.02.2026
Man United defender banned from driving after speeding at 72 mph past homes and a school
Wife stabs husband after misinterpreting his VAR shouts as personal insults
Sports
24.02.2026
Wife stabs husband after misinterpreting his VAR shouts as personal insults
Here's How to Stop Snoring: Simple Lifestyle Tips for a Peaceful Sleep
Lifestyle
24.02.2026
Here's How to Stop Snoring: Simple Lifestyle Tips for a Peaceful Sleep
Yaw Sarpong
Entertainment
24.02.2026
MUSIGA petitions government for state-assisted funeral for Gospel Legend Yaw Sarpong
Brig Gen Ashong removed as Pres. Mahama appoints Aaron Kanor as GRA Customs boss
News
24.02.2026
Brig Gen Ashong removed as Pres. Mahama appoints Aaron Kanor as GRA Customs boss