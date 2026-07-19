Argentina vs Spain: Preview, H2H, line-ups and prediction for FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Argentina vs Spain: Preview, H2H, line-ups and prediction for FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Argentina vs Spain: Preview, H2H, line-ups and prediction for FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Argentina vs Spain preview, prediction, probable line-ups, head-to-head record and key team news ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The biggest match in world football has arrived as Spain and Argentina prepare to battle for the FIFA World Cup 2026 title on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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For the first time in men's World Cup history, the final will feature the reigning champions of Europe and South America.

Spain are chasing their second World Cup crown, while Argentina are aiming to defend their title and become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive FIFA World Cups.

With Lionel Messi seeking another historic achievement and Spain's exciting young generation looking to cement their legacy, the stage is set for a memorable final.

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Spain vs Argentina Match Preview

Mg Atlanta (Stati Uniti) 15 07 2026 - Mondiali di Calcio 2026 Inghilterra-Argentina foto Matteo Gribaudi Image nella foto: Lionel Messi

Spain head into the final as one of the tournament's most complete teams, combining defensive discipline with attacking quality.

Although much of the spotlight has been on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, Spain's impressive defensive record has arguably been the foundation of their success throughout the tournament.

After conceding their first World Cup goal in over 649 minutes during the knockout stages against Belgium, Luis de la Fuente's side quickly regained control and produced a commanding 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals.

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Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro secured Spain's place in the final, while another dominant defensive display underlined why they entered the tournament among the favourites.

Spain have now won six consecutive matches and recorded an unprecedented six clean sheets in a single men's World Cup campaign.

Even more impressively, La Roja are currently unbeaten in 37 consecutive international matches since their defeat to Colombia in March 2024. Victory over Argentina would see Spain set a new record for the longest unbeaten run in senior men's international football.

Argentina Chasing More History

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Lionel Andres Messi (Argentina) with post game celebration during Argentina and Egypt, Round of 16 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026, Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta. Thor Wegner DeFodi Images. (Photo by DeFodi Images)

Defending champions Argentina are equally motivated as they pursue another place in football history.

Already winners of the 2021 Copa America, 2022 FIFA World Cup, and 2024 Copa America, Lionel Scaloni's side are now just one victory away from claiming four consecutive major international trophies.

Argentina booked their place in the final after coming from behind to defeat England in a dramatic semi-final.

England took an early lead, but inspired once again by Lionel Messi, Argentina responded brilliantly. Messi created the equaliser for Enzo Fernandez before substitute Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal to send the reigning champions into another World Cup final.

While Argentina have not been as defensively solid as Spain, they remain the tournament's most dangerous attacking side.

The Albiceleste have scored 19 goals, the highest tally of any team at the 2026 World Cup, finding the net at least twice in every match despite failing to keep a clean sheet in their last five games.

Their attacking firepower has compensated for defensive vulnerabilities, making them one of the most entertaining teams in the competition.

Messi Eyes Another Historic Milestone

Lionel Messi continues to strengthen his legendary status with every appearance.

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The Argentine captain has once again delivered on football's biggest stage, inspiring his country to another World Cup final. Another victory would further cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in football history while helping Argentina become only the third nation to successfully defend a men's FIFA World Cup title.

Spain vs Argentina: Head-to-Head Record

Lamine Yamal

Despite meeting only occasionally in recent decades, both nations have shared a balanced rivalry.

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Matches Played: 14

Spain Wins: 6

Argentina Wins: 6

Draws: 2

Spain won the most recent meeting between the sides with a stunning 6-1 victory in an international friendly in 2018.

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Probable Line-ups

Spain Possible Starting XI: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Argentina Possible Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

READ ALSO: Top 10 footballers who gained the most followers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Spain vs Argentina Prediction

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This final brings together the tournament's strongest defence against its most explosive attack.

Spain have looked more balanced throughout the competition, but Argentina possess unmatched experience in major finals and continue to produce decisive moments through Lionel Messi and their attacking stars.

Expect a closely contested encounter with both teams creating chances, but Argentina's big-game mentality and attacking quality could prove decisive.