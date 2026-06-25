Bishop Obinim says he will never return home despite son’s plea over family crisis

The founder of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has declared that he has no intention of returning to his matrimonial home, despite a heartfelt appeal from one of his sons urging him to come back and restore order within the family.

Bishop Daniel Obinim has insisted he will not return to his matrimonial home, despite a heartfelt plea from his son urging him to come back and resolve family issues.

The preacher shared a voice note from his son Gifted, who accused his brother of crashing a G-Wagon and pleaded for his father’s intervention.

The ongoing marital dispute with his wife, Florence Obinim, continues to unfold publicly, with both sides making statements amid growing attention.

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Speaking before his congregation during a church service, Bishop Obinim revealed that he recently received a voice note from his son, Gifted, days after moving out of the family residence amid his ongoing marital dispute with his wife, Florence Obinim.

According to the preacher, the message centred on concerns about the behaviour of another son, Promise. Obinim went on to play the recording for members of the church.

In the audio, Gifted alleged that Promise had taken a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which their father had left behind for the family's use, out late at night and subsequently damaged it in an accident.

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Gifted also pleaded with his father to return home, claiming that neither he nor his mother had been able to keep Promise under control.

Gifted reportedly said in the voice note;

Daddy, please, I'm your son. You told me not to tell you anything about Promise but look, I was asleep and Promise took the car, went out in the night and crashed it. Daddy, please do something about it because I can't do anything. Please come back home; you need to control Promise

After sharing the recording with the congregation, Bishop Obinim asked members whether they believed he should return to the family home.

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While some encouraged reconciliation, one church member cautioned against the idea, expressing fears that Obinim could face danger if he returned.

The controversial preacher, however, made it clear that his decision had already been made.

He told the congregation;

People have been saying that I've left home, and I can confirm that it is true. I have left. I will not go back, and not even my parents, whom I respect deeply, can ask me to return and expect me to obey. My life is important to me

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Obinim's comments come amid a highly publicised marital crisis that has dominated social media and entertainment headlines in recent weeks.

The dispute first gained public attention after the preacher accused his wife of changing due to the influence of people around her. He later disclosed that he had moved out of the family residence and relocated to a luxury mansion in Trasacco while dealing with the challenges in his marriage.

Florence Obinim subsequently responded publicly, stating that if her husband wished to end the marriage, he was free to do so.

Despite his son's emotional plea and growing public interest in the matter, Bishop Obinim appears resolute in his decision to remain away from the family home as tensions within the household continue to unfold in the public eye.