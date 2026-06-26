Bishop Daniel Obinim has publicly cautioned Florence Obinim against discussing their marriage during interviews, intensifying the couple's ongoing public feud.

Bishop Daniel Obinim has publicly cautioned Florence Obinim against discussing their marriage during interviews, intensifying the couple's ongoing public feud.

Bishop Obinim warns Florence to stop discussing their marriage in interviews: 'Keep your mouth shut'

Bishop Daniel Obinim has issued a stern public warning to his estranged wife, gospel singer Florence Obinim, urging her to stop discussing their marriage during media interviews as their highly publicised marital dispute continues to unfold.

Bishop Daniel Obinim has warned Florence Obinim to stop discussing their marriage in media interviews, saying her public comments are provoking him amid their ongoing marital dispute.

The warning follows Florence's recent Peace FM interview, where she spoke about their marriage, her willingness to drop the "Obinim" surname if asked, and the new Toyota RAV4 she recently received as a gift.

The latest exchange adds to the couple's highly publicised separation, with Obinim maintaining he will not return to the family home while Florence has said she would accept a divorce if her husband chooses to end their 22-year marriage.

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Speaking during a church service, the founder of the International God's Way Church criticised Florence's recent appearance on Peace FM, where she addressed questions about their marriage, the possibility of changing her stage name, her husband's character, and the brand-new Toyota RAV4 she recently received as a gift from a businessman through Service Machinery Company Limited (SMGL).

Reacting to the interview, Bishop Obinim said Florence should refuse to answer questions about their relationship whenever she is invited onto media platforms.

He warned;

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When you go for an interview and you're asked about your marriage, tell them that's not the reason you're there. Keep your mouth shut and stop talking. You are pushing me

The preacher suggested that his estranged wife should focus only on the purpose of interviews rather than discussing issues relating to their marriage, insisting that her continued public comments were escalating tensions between them.

His latest remarks come just days after Florence Obinim stated in an interview that she would be willing to drop the "Obinim" surname from her stage name if her husband requested it.

Florence said, adding that she believes a person's identity and calling are more important than a name;

If Bishop ever asks me to remove his surname from my name, I would do so and choose another name

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During the same interview, the gospel musician also maintained that she had done everything possible to preserve their marriage but would not stand in the way if Bishop Obinim chose to end their 22-year union.

The exchange marks another chapter in the couple's ongoing marital dispute, which has dominated public discussion in recent weeks.

Bishop Obinim has previously revealed that he moved out of the family home into a mansion at Trasacco, stating that he had no intention of returning. He also recently declared that not even his parents could persuade him to go back to his matrimonial home.

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Florence, on the other hand, has openly discussed the emotional challenges she has faced during the period, while recently receiving a brand-new Toyota RAV4 after sharing some of her personal struggles publicly.

With both parties continuing to address aspects of the dispute in separate public appearances, the latest warning from Bishop Obinim suggests the long-running marital saga is far from over.