Court moves NAM1’s trial online after doctor’s advice

The Accra High Court has directed that the trial of Nana Appiah Mensah continue online after a medical report advised him to avoid strenuous activity, with proceedings set to resume virtually on April 1, 2026.

The Accra High Court has ordered that the criminal trial of Nana Appiah Mensah, former Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, be conducted virtually following medical advice that he avoids strenuous physical activity.

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The directive was issued by presiding judge Justice Sedinam Awo Kwadam after the court received a letter from a medical doctor stating that Mr Mensah should refrain from “maximum physical exertion” for the next three weeks.

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, was expected to appear in court on Monday, March 30, 2026, to continue giving evidence in his defence but was absent. The court, however, ruled that proceedings would continue electronically regardless of his physical absence.

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Justice Kwadam directed that Mr Mensah should be ready to continue his defence virtually on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, from wherever he is, stating that his absence would not prevent the trial from proceeding.

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“We are willing and able to do electronic evidence,” the judge indicated, adding that nobody was requiring the accused to appear physically in court but that he must participate in the proceedings remotely.

Nana Appiah Mensah and his two companies — Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult — are facing 35 out of 39 charges related to the collapse of Menzgold.

They have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including selling gold without a licence, operating a deposit-taking business without a licence, inducement to invest, 19 counts of defrauding by false pretences, seven counts of fraudulent breach of trust, and money laundering.

The court also noted that the defence had yet to file written evidence as previously directed and warned that the consequences of participation or non-participation in the virtual proceedings would be determined at the next hearing.

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The case forms part of a long-running prosecution linked to the collapse of Menzgold, which allegedly defrauded thousands of customers across the country.