Ghana signs 11th bilateral debt restructuring agreement with EXIM India to boost debt sustainability

Ghana signs its 11th bilateral debt restructuring agreement with EXIM India as Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson assures commitment to debt sustainability and responsible borrowing.

Ghana has signed its 11th bilateral debt restructuring agreement, this time with the Export-Import Bank of India, as government intensifies efforts to restore debt sustainability and reduce the country’s exposure to debt distress.

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Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, disclosed that the latest agreement forms part of ongoing measures to stabilise the economy and place Ghana on a path toward long-term financial recovery.

According to the Finance Minister, Ghana is steadily moving towards a low risk of debt distress, with clear indicators suggesting that the most difficult phase of the country’s debt challenges is behind it.

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He stressed that government remains committed to honouring all restructured debt obligations promptly, while ensuring that debt sustainability remains central to every financing decision.

He stated,

Our commitment is firm: to honour all restructured obligations on time and to keep debt sustainability at the core of every financing decision going forward

Dr. Cassiel Forson further assured that Ghana will not return to a path of unsustainable borrowing, noting that government is introducing new safeguards to ensure responsible debt management.

As part of these reforms, government plans to introduce a new Loans Act aimed at strictly regulating the use of borrowed funds. The proposed legislation will ensure that all future loans are tied to high-impact projects that deliver measurable value to the country.

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He explained that the guiding principle behind the reforms is to ensure that every loan contracted provides tangible benefits to the Ghanaian people and contributes meaningfully to national development.