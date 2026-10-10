Cristiano Ronaldo suspended over camp exit, Portugal set to announce disciplinary action

Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation after a disciplinary case was opened over his departure from Portugal’s national team camp.

The Portuguese Football Federation has provisionally suspended Cristiano Ronaldo while it investigates his departure from Portugal’s national team camp.

Ronaldo apologised for leaving his teammates and said the federation should assess and punish his actions.

The final punishment has not been announced, although Portuguese media report that the regulations could provide for a suspension of one to six months.

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Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) after the governing body opened a disciplinary case over his departure from Portugal’s national team camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo

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The decision was announced on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Following the suspension, Ronaldo will have to wait for the outcome of the investigation before a final decision is made on the matter.

“The initiation of disciplinary proceedings against Cristiano Ronaldo, by deliberation of the Non-Professional Section, of October 9, 2026, with the purpose of the investigation of any disciplinary relevance of the facts participated on October 7,”the statement said.

“Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of establishment, the non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined and the urgent nature was attributed to the process,” it added.

The disciplinary action follows a public statement by Ronaldo in which he apologised for leaving the national team camp and said he was prepared to face the consequences of his actions.

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The 41-year-old explained that his decision followed a disagreement with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus over a promise concerning his involvement in the team’s matches.

Ronaldo said the coach had initially agreed that he would miss the matches against Norway and Denmark to manage his fitness.

However, Ronaldo claimed Jesus later told him he would play for 30 minutes against Norway. He said he warmed up during the match but was not introduced. Ronaldo further claimed that an agreement had been reached for the coach to explain the situation publicly, but Jesus’s subsequent comments did not reflect their private discussion.

He then decided to leave the camp. After the back and forth, Ronaldo accepted responsibility for leaving his teammates and apologised to supporters in a public statement.

“The consequences of my actions must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation,” he said.

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READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Jesus says he will not start against Denmark

“If I'm physically fit, playing for my club – scoring goals, I hope – after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I'll be available, as I've always been until now, to compete and win for our national team,” he added.

He also acknowledged that his position as captain meant his conduct carried greater responsibility.The FPF is yet to announce a final punishment so this is not the a final verdict.

Reports indicate that the FPF’s disciplinary regulations provides for a suspension of between one and six months and a possible fine of between €510 and €1,020 for a player who unjustifiably abandons or fails to attend national-team activities.