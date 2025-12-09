Advertisement

Defunct UT Bank founder Prince Kofi Amoabeng explains why ‘time is not on our side’

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:19 - 09 December 2025
Founder of the defunct UT Bank, Capt. Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd.), has shared a motivational message urging Ghanaians to make good use of every moment because “time is not on our side.”

In a post on his Facebook page, he compared a military teaching, “the moment you get too comfortable, you lose your edge,” with real-life experience, saying, “When you settle, you shrink.”

“Life works the same way. When you settle, you shrink. Purpose doesn’t meet you in your comfort zone; it meets you on the move. It meets you when you are stretching, advancing, and pushing past yesterday’s limits,” Amoabeng said in the December 8 post, which was accompanied by a captivating picture of him appearing to walk briskly in the company of security officers and other civilians.

He emphasised that because the future is uncertain and time is limited, procrastination is a disservice to humanity.

“Every morning is a reminder that time is not on our side. Our days are numbered, and no one gets promoted by waiting for the ‘perfect moment.’ The perfect moment is now. This day. This hour.

“So stay active. Keep your spirit on parade. Step boldly into the things that test your courage. Live with intention, discipline, and a sense of mission,” he added.

Capt. Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd.) is a retired military officer who ventured into entrepreneurship and succeeded, with the defunct UT Bank being one of his flagship businesses before its collapse in 2017.

The Bank of Ghana revoked the bank’s licence due to insolvency and failed attempts to recapitalise. The Bank of Ghana then approved a Purchase and Assumption agreement, transferring UT Bank’s deposits and selected assets to GCB Bank Ltd.

