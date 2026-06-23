England vs Ghana: Preview, team news, lineups, key stats and predictions

England head into the contest full of confidence after an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opening group game. Despite showing some defensive vulnerabilities, Thomas Tuchel's side dazzled in attack, with their dynamic forward play overwhelming the Croatians for large periods of the match.

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A win over Ghana would put the Three Lions in a commanding position at the top of Group L ahead of their final group-stage fixture against Panama.

Ghana, meanwhile, began their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama. The Black Stars left it late, with Caleb Yirenkyi scoring the decisive goal to secure all three points and ease the pressure heading into their toughest group-stage test.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz will be hoping his side can build on that momentum and produce a strong performance against one of the tournament favourites.

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England Team News

England has received a boost with Bukayo Saka returning to training after recovering from an Achilles issue. However, Tuchel is expected to manage the Arsenal winger carefully, with Noni Madueke likely to retain his place in the starting lineup.

Declan Rice and Marcus Rashford also trained on Monday and are expected to be available for selection. Rice is set to continue his midfield partnership with Elliot Anderson.

In defence, Marc Guéhi could replace Ezri Konsa after England conceded twice against Croatia. Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah has joined the squad following the injury suffered by Tino Livramento, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

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Ghana Team News

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has returned to training after suffering a groin injury during the win over Panama. However, Benjamin Asare is expected to keep his place between the posts.

A major boost for the Black Stars is the return of Thomas Partey, who missed the opening match. The experienced midfielder is expected to slot straight into the starting XI, potentially replacing Elisha Owusu.

Partey's inclusion is expected to provide Ghana with greater control, composure and leadership in midfield. Match-winner Caleb Yirenkyi is also expected to retain his place in the lineup after his heroics against Panama.

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Key Stat: Ghana's Impressive Second-Game World Cup Record

One statistic that could encourage Ghana fans is the Black Stars' impressive record in their second group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup.

In their last four World Cup appearances, Ghana have never lost their second group game:

2006: Ghana 2-0 Czech Republic

2010: Ghana 1-1 Australia

2014: Ghana 2-2 Germany

2022: Ghana 3-2 South Korea

England's record in their corresponding second group matches is less impressive:

2010: England 0-0 Algeria

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2014: England 1-2 Uruguay

2018: England 6-1 Panama

2022: England 0-0 United States

While England have managed only one win in those four matches, Ghana remain unbeaten, highlighting the Black Stars' ability to rise to the occasion in crucial group-stage encounters.

Predicted Ghana Lineup

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Benjamin Asare | Photo via IMAGO

Ghana: Benjamin Asare; Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi, Elisha Owusu; Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew.

Predicted England Lineup

Jude Bellingham

England: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, and Jude Bellingham; Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon, and Harry Kane.

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Match Prediction

England enter the game as favourites due to the quality and depth of their squad, but Ghana have shown resilience and possess enough attacking talent to cause problems.