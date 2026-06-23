England vs Ghana: Supercomputer gives Black Stars slim chance of victory

Opta's supercomputer has tipped England as the clear favourites to defeat Ghana in Tuesday's highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Group L encounter, with the Three Lions dominating pre-match predictions.

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The match, set to take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, sees both nations level on three points after winning their opening group-stage fixtures. Ghana secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama thanks to a late strike from Caleb Yirenkyi, while England impressed with a 4-2 win over Croatia.

According to figures released by Opta's The Analyst, the supercomputer simulated the fixture 25,000 times and projected England to win in 78.8% of those scenarios.

A draw was recorded in 13.3% of the simulations, while Ghana were given just a 7.9% chance of claiming victory.

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The prediction underlines England's status as one of the strongest contenders for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title. Led by head coach Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions boast a star-studded squad featuring Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Despite the odds, Ghana remain confident of causing an upset.

The Black Stars have embraced their underdog status throughout the tournament, with several players using external criticism and low expectations as motivation. Forward Brandon Thomas-Asante and captain Jordan Ayew have both spoken about proving doubters wrong, while defender Gideon Mensah recently vowed to help rewrite the narrative surrounding the fixture.

Ghana are also expected to receive a significant boost with the return of vice-captain Thomas Partey. The experienced midfielder missed the opening win over Panama after being denied entry into Canada but is now available following the team's move to the United States for the remainder of the group stage.

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Ghana's Strong Record in Second World Cup Group Matches

Benjamin Asare

One statistic that could give Ghana supporters confidence is the Black Stars' impressive record in their second group-stage matches at FIFA World Cups.

Ghana have remained unbeaten in their last four second group-stage fixtures:

2006: Ghana 2-0 Czech Republic

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2010: Ghana 1-1 Australia

2014: Ghana 2-2 Germany

2022: Ghana 3-2 South Korea

England's record in their corresponding second group matches is less convincing:

2010: England 0-0 Algeria

2014: England 1-2 Uruguay

2018: England 6-1 Panama

2022: England 0-0 United States

While England have recorded only one victory in their last four second group-stage matches, Ghana have avoided defeat in all four of theirs, highlighting the Black Stars' ability to deliver strong performances in crucial World Cup encounters.

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