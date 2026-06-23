Advertisement

England vs Ghana: Supercomputer gives Black Stars slim chance of victory

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:21 - 23 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Panama
Black Stars
Advertisement

Opta's supercomputer has tipped England as the clear favourites to defeat Ghana in Tuesday's highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Group L encounter, with the Three Lions dominating pre-match predictions.

Advertisement

The match, set to take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, sees both nations level on three points after winning their opening group-stage fixtures. Ghana secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama thanks to a late strike from Caleb Yirenkyi, while England impressed with a 4-2 win over Croatia.

MUST READ: England vs Ghana: Preview, team news, lineups, key stats and predictions

According to figures released by Opta's The Analyst, the supercomputer simulated the fixture 25,000 times and projected England to win in 78.8% of those scenarios.

A draw was recorded in 13.3% of the simulations, while Ghana were given just a 7.9% chance of claiming victory.

Advertisement

The prediction underlines England's status as one of the strongest contenders for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title. Led by head coach Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions boast a star-studded squad featuring Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Despite the odds, Ghana remain confident of causing an upset.

The Black Stars have embraced their underdog status throughout the tournament, with several players using external criticism and low expectations as motivation. Forward Brandon Thomas-Asante and captain Jordan Ayew have both spoken about proving doubters wrong, while defender Gideon Mensah recently vowed to help rewrite the narrative surrounding the fixture.

Ghana are also expected to receive a significant boost with the return of vice-captain Thomas Partey. The experienced midfielder missed the opening win over Panama after being denied entry into Canada but is now available following the team's move to the United States for the remainder of the group stage.

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi becomes World Cup all-time top scorer after scoring brace against Austria

Advertisement

Ghana's Strong Record in Second World Cup Group Matches

Benjamin Asare
Benjamin Asare

One statistic that could give Ghana supporters confidence is the Black Stars' impressive record in their second group-stage matches at FIFA World Cups.

Ghana have remained unbeaten in their last four second group-stage fixtures:

2006: Ghana 2-0 Czech Republic

Advertisement

2010: Ghana 1-1 Australia

2014: Ghana 2-2 Germany

2022: Ghana 3-2 South Korea

READ MORE: Top 10 countries with the best national anthems at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: See list

England's record in their corresponding second group matches is less convincing:

2010: England 0-0 Algeria

2014: England 1-2 Uruguay

2018: England 6-1 Panama

2022: England 0-0 United States

While England have recorded only one victory in their last four second group-stage matches, Ghana have avoided defeat in all four of theirs, highlighting the Black Stars' ability to deliver strong performances in crucial World Cup encounters.

Advertisement

With qualification stakes high and Group L finely balanced, Tuesday's showdown promises to be one of the most compelling fixtures of the tournament so far.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
GES to probe viral video of students attacking colleague over alleged stolen phone (Video)
News
23.06.2026
GES to probe viral video of students attacking colleague over alleged stolen phone (Video)
Interior Minister suspends all firearm licences, introduces mandatory mental health and drug screening
News
23.06.2026
Interior Minister suspends all firearm licences, introduces mandatory mental health and drug screening
Top 10 musicians you didn't know are Ghanaian - and their government names
Entertainment
23.06.2026
Top 10 musicians you didn't know are Ghanaian - and their government names
How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Panama
Sports
23.06.2026
England vs Ghana: Supercomputer gives Black Stars slim chance of victory
England vs Ghana: Yaw Dabo Black Stars in camp, shows them how to win the game
Entertainment
23.06.2026
England vs Ghana: Yaw Dabo Black Stars in camp, shows them how to win the game
Adwoa Safo to be flown abroad for further treatment after 2 surgeries
News
23.06.2026
Adwoa Safo to be flown abroad for further treatment after 2 surgeries