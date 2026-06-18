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Female lawyer dies after collapsing while celebrating Black Stars’ win over Panama

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 17:08 - 18 June 2026
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Female lawyer dies after collapsing while celebrating Black Stars’ win over Panama
A 26-year-old lawyer has reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest while celebrating Ghana's victory over Panama in the country's opening match of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, 17 June 2026.
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  • A 26-year-old lawyer reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest while celebrating Ghana's World Cup win over Panama.

  • She was rushed to KNUST Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive her for about 45 minutes.

  • Her death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, friends and members of Ghana's legal community.

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The deceased, Sara Araba Tettey, was a private legal practitioner and a former student of the Faculty of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

ALSO READ: University of Ghana named best university in Ghana and West Africa, in latest QS rankings for 2027

According to a report by MyJoyOnline, Ms Tettey reportedly collapsed shortly after jubilant celebrations erupted following the Black Stars' victory.

The deceased, Sara Araba Tettey, was a private legal practitioner and a former student of the Faculty of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
The deceased, Sara Araba Tettey, was a private legal practitioner and a former student of the Faculty of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
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She had recently been called to the Ghana Bar and was working with O & A Legal Consult. Colleagues and friends reportedly described her as a promising young legal professional with a bright future ahead.

ALSO READ: Top 10 African countries with the highest inflation rates: May 2026 rankings

The report said she was watching the match with friends at Standard Hostel, a private student hostel at Bomso near the KNUST campus in Kumasi, when she suddenly became unresponsive during celebrations after the final whistle.

Friends and other patrons at the hostel immediately rushed her to the hospital, where medical personnel made efforts to save her life.

ALSO READ: Ghana secures $300 million World Bank support to end double-track system in SHSs by 2027

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According to sources cited by MyJoyOnline, doctors and emergency responders administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for about 45 minutes in an attempt to revive her. However, she was later pronounced dead.

Her sudden passing has shocked the legal fraternity, particularly colleagues from KNUST, the Ghana School of Law and members of the Bar who had recently celebrated her admission to the legal profession.

ALSO READ: Ghana and World’s largest cocoa-producing nation agree on new pricing strategy to boost farmers' earnings

According to the report, her body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary pending autopsy and funeral arrangements.

Her death has cast a shadow over what was otherwise a moment of national celebration as Ghanaians marked the Black Stars' successful start to their World Cup campaign.

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