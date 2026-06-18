Female lawyer dies after collapsing while celebrating Black Stars’ win over Panama

A 26-year-old lawyer has reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest while celebrating Ghana's victory over Panama in the country's opening match of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

A 26-year-old lawyer reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest while celebrating Ghana's World Cup win over Panama.

She was rushed to KNUST Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive her for about 45 minutes.

Her death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, friends and members of Ghana's legal community.

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The deceased, Sara Araba Tettey, was a private legal practitioner and a former student of the Faculty of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

According to a report by MyJoyOnline, Ms Tettey reportedly collapsed shortly after jubilant celebrations erupted following the Black Stars' victory.

The deceased, Sara Araba Tettey, was a private legal practitioner and a former student of the Faculty of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

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She had recently been called to the Ghana Bar and was working with O & A Legal Consult. Colleagues and friends reportedly described her as a promising young legal professional with a bright future ahead.

The report said she was watching the match with friends at Standard Hostel, a private student hostel at Bomso near the KNUST campus in Kumasi, when she suddenly became unresponsive during celebrations after the final whistle.

Friends and other patrons at the hostel immediately rushed her to the hospital, where medical personnel made efforts to save her life.

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According to sources cited by MyJoyOnline, doctors and emergency responders administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for about 45 minutes in an attempt to revive her. However, she was later pronounced dead.

Her sudden passing has shocked the legal fraternity, particularly colleagues from KNUST, the Ghana School of Law and members of the Bar who had recently celebrated her admission to the legal profession.

According to the report, her body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary pending autopsy and funeral arrangements.