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UTAG threatens strike over unresolved salary concerns, issues June 30 deadline to gov't

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 07:12 - 22 June 2026
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Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't
Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't
UTAG has given the government until June 30, 2026, to resolve outstanding salary adjustments, allowances, and arrears, warning of possible industrial action if the issues remain unresolved.
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  • UTAG has given government a deadline of June 30, 2026 to resolve unpaid allowances, salary arrears, and other staff welfare issues in public universities.

  • The association is demanding urgent action on the Interim Salary Adjustment Agreement, OTSA payments, Book and Research Allowance, and post-retirement contract issues, which it says are delaying smooth operations in universities.

  • UTAG warns that if concerns are not addressed by the deadline, it will begin consultations for possible industrial action, although it still prefers dialogue and negotiation.

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The Universities Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has given the government until June 30, 2026, to address several unresolved issues affecting lecturers and other academic staff in public universities.

The decision was reached during UTAG's quarterly National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on June 18 at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho.

Members reviewed concerns related to staff welfare, the management of the association, and challenges facing higher education in Ghana.

READ ALSO: GMet forecasts rain, thunderstorms across parts of Ghana today; see affected areas

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UTAG said it is worried about the slow pace in resolving agreements reached with government and warned that the continued delays could weaken trust in the collective bargaining process.

One of the association's major concerns is the government's failure to sign the Interim Salary Adjustment Agreement. UTAG noted that negotiations on the agreement have already been completed and all parties reached a consensus.

The adjustment is expected to serve as temporary support for university staff until a full salary review by the Independent Emoluments Commission (IEC) takes effect in January 2027.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 6 security guards over Adwoa Safo shooting incident

The association also expressed concern about delays in handling post-retirement contract renewals and rollover arrangements for academic staff.

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According to UTAG, the slow approval and payroll processing by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), the Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD), and the Ministry of Finance are creating staffing difficulties in public universities.

In addition, UTAG said the government's share of the Online Teaching Support Allowance (OTSA) for Research Fellows and Academic Librarians remains unpaid.

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It also pointed to unpaid salary arrears affecting some staff of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), as well as outstanding promotion arrears in several public universities.

The association further raised concerns about unpaid institutional OTSA benefits for staff of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) and delays in processing the 2026 Book and Research Allowance.

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UTAG is demanding immediate action from government, including the signing and implementation of the Interim Salary Adjustment Agreement, payment of all outstanding allowances and arrears, resolution of rollover and post-retirement contract issues, and faster processing of the Book and Research Allowance.

READ ALSO: Kristo Asafo rejects reports Adwoa Safo was shot, alleges she damaged church property.

The association warned that if these concerns remain unresolved by June 30, branches across the country will begin consultations within five working days to seek approval from members for possible industrial action, in accordance with the UTAG Constitution and the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

While issuing the ultimatum, UTAG reiterated its commitment to dialogue and constructive engagement. However, it stressed that repeated delays in fulfilling agreed obligations could damage industrial relations and disrupt peace within Ghana's public university system.

UTAG has therefore urged government to act quickly and honour all outstanding commitments to avoid further tension and possible labour unrest. 

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