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Ghana Navy seizes 37 sacks of suspected Indian Hemp near Sege
The Ghana Navy has intercepted a large quantity of suspected Indian hemp during a patrol operation along the coast.
On Friday, March 27, 2026, operatives from the Navy’s Special Boat Squadron (SBS) acting on intelligence, pursued a suspicious canoe attempting to land at Goi, south of Sege in the Greater Accra Region.
According to naval authorities, the suspects on board abandoned the canoe and fled into the bush as soon as they spotted the Navy team. No arrests were made.
A search of the canoe revealed 37 sacks of compressed substances believed to be Indian hemp (cannabis). Each sack is estimated to contain about 70 parcels.
Other items recovered from the vessel include an outboard motor, two gallons of premix fuel, and five empty gallons. The seized canoe and all exhibits have been transported to the Tema Fishing Harbour and handed over to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) for further investigation and forensic analysis.
The Ghana Navy says the operation forms part of its continued efforts to prevent drug trafficking through Ghana’s territorial waters.
Authorities have reiterated their commitment to securing the country’s coastline and fighting illicit activities at sea.
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