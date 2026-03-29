Advertisement

Ghana Navy seizes 37 sacks of suspected Indian Hemp near Sege

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:23 - 29 March 2026
Ghana Navy intercepts 37 sacks of suspected Indian hemp near Sege in Greater Accra. Suspects fled, leaving behind canoe and narcotics.
Advertisement

The Ghana Navy has intercepted a large quantity of suspected Indian hemp during a patrol operation along the coast.

Advertisement

On Friday, March 27, 2026, operatives from the Navy’s Special Boat Squadron (SBS) acting on intelligence, pursued a suspicious canoe attempting to land at Goi, south of Sege in the Greater Accra Region.

According to naval authorities, the suspects on board abandoned the canoe and fled into the bush as soon as they spotted the Navy team. No arrests were made.

READ ALSO: The Apostolic Church-Ghana bans kissing the bride at weddings

Advertisement

A search of the canoe revealed 37 sacks of compressed substances believed to be Indian hemp (cannabis). Each sack is estimated to contain about 70 parcels.

Other items recovered from the vessel include an outboard motor, two gallons of premix fuel, and five empty gallons. The seized canoe and all exhibits have been transported to the Tema Fishing Harbour and handed over to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) for further investigation and forensic analysis.

READ ALSO: Apple Officials meet CID Boss to discuss the rise of fake Apple products in Ghana

The Ghana Navy says the operation forms part of its continued efforts to prevent drug trafficking through Ghana’s territorial waters.

Advertisement

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to securing the country’s coastline and fighting illicit activities at sea.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Otto Addo: Black Stars conceded cheap goals against Angola and Niger
Sports
30.03.2026
'My job is always under threat' – Otto Addo responds to sack fears ahead of Germany clash
GES to hold emergency meeting after Accra Newtown School collapse kills three
News
30.03.2026
GES to hold emergency meeting after Accra Newtown School collapse kills three
Germany vs Ghana: Preview, team news, key stats & prediction
Sports
30.03.2026
Germany vs Ghana: Preview, team news, key stats & prediction
CAF to make regulatory changes following AFCON Final controversy
Sports
29.03.2026
CAF to make regulatory changes following AFCON Final controversy
Morocco to legally take on France for allowing Senegal to parade AFCON trophy Paris
Sports
29.03.2026
Morocco to legally take on France for allowing Senegal to parade AFCON trophy Paris
7 habits that keep many young Ghanaians broke
Lifestyle
29.03.2026
7 habits that keep many young Ghanaians broke