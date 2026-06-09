Iran accuses US of revoking World Cup tickets for their supporters

Iran's supporters celerbate their opening goal during the 2018 World Cup qualifying football match between Iran and South Korea at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on October 11, 2016

Iran's supporters celerbate their opening goal during the 2018 World Cup qualifying football match between Iran and South Korea at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on October 11, 2016

Iranian players and support staff landed in Mexico on Sunday after securing US visas — but Iranian fans face a very different reality, with their ticket allocation revoked and their World Cup attendance now in serious doubt.

Iran's Football Federation (FFIRI) has accused the United States of withdrawing its allocation of tickets for the national team's group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, raising fresh concerns about the impact of political tensions on the tournament.

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The federation claims the move will prevent many Iranian supporters from attending matches in the United States, where all three of Iran's group-stage games are scheduled to take place.

“With less than three days remaining until the start of the 2026 World Cup … the United States has once again acted to obstruct the presence of Iranian supporters at the stadiums hosting the national team’s three group stage matches,” FFIRI said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ticket Allocation Dispute Emerges Ahead of Tournament

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According to the Iranian football body, FIFA regulations entitle participating federations to receive 8 per cent of tickets for each match. These tickets are typically distributed to supporters through official channels managed by the national associations.

FFIRI said it had already begun selling tickets for Iran's group-stage fixtures against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt after receiving its allocation. The federation noted that some supporters had already made travel and accommodation arrangements in anticipation of attending the matches.

“However, in an unexpected move, the allocation granted to the Iranian Football Federation has been withdrawn, and under the current circumstances, the federation is unable to provide even a single ticket to supporters of the national team,” it said.

Growing Concerns Over Iran's World Cup Participation

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The latest dispute comes amid broader challenges surrounding Iran's participation in the World Cup.

Iran has previously complained about visa-related issues, claiming that several members of its support and administrative staff were unable to obtain permission to enter the United States.

The federation argued that the withdrawal of the ticket allocation goes against the principles that should govern international sporting competitions.

FFIRI described the move as “contrary to the spirit governing international competitions and the principle of equality among participating countries”.

READ MORE: Top 10 most unforgettable World Cup moments

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It also called on FIFA and tournament organisers “to uphold the principles of neutrality, fairness, and established regulations and to provide the necessary conditions for Iranian supporters”.

Iran Relocates Training Base

The ongoing tensions have also affected Iran's preparations for the tournament. Earlier, the country announced that it would relocate its World Cup training camp to the Mexican border city of Tijuana instead of Tucson, Arizona, which had originally been selected as its base.

The decision was made amid concerns over travel and logistical challenges facing the Iranian delegation.

Iran's Group-Stage Fixtures

Iran will begin its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. The team will then face Belgium in Los Angeles on June 21 before concluding the group stage against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Neither FIFA nor the United States organisers have publicly responded to the allegations made by the Iranian Football Federation.