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John Dumelo provides free bus ride for Legon, GIJ and Attraco students to travel for vacation, netizens react

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:49 - 13 April 2026
John Dumelo
John Dumelo
John Dumelo has launched a free transport service for Attraco, GIJ, and University of Ghana students to help them travel home during vacation, covering major destinations across Ghana.
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Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has once again rolled out a free transportation initiative for students, this time extending the offer to include students from Accra Teacher Training College, the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), and the University of Ghana (Legon).

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In a Facebook post that has since gained traction online, Dumelo announced: “Attraco, GIJ and Legon students. Please get ready for your free vacation buses to take you back home.”

He added that destinations would include Kumasi, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Tamale, Ho, and Koforidua.

READ ALSO: Pastor arrested for allegedly attempting to bury a 5-month-old baby alive

The initiative builds on similar interventions by him, including occasions in the past, where he organised free buses for students travelling home during festive periods.

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In December 2024, Dumelo launched a “Travel Home” campaign offering free transport to University of Ghana students heading to various parts of the country, a move widely praised by beneficiaries.

That earlier programme, which transported students from the Legon campus to cities such as Kumasi, Ho and Takoradi, was described as a gesture of appreciation following his electoral victory in the constituency.

Dumelo, who currently serves as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, has increasingly positioned himself as a youth-focused politician, with several initiatives targeting students and young people within his constituency and beyond.

READ ALSO: UTAG gives government 14-day ultimatum to remove GTEC boss over governance concerns

Beyond student transport, he has also introduced free bus services for commuters within parts of Accra, particularly along the Shiashi–Madina stretch, in response to transport challenges in the area.

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The latest announcement has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with many students expressing excitement over the initiative while others from institutions not listed called for inclusion in future programmes.

Some comments include:

“please I want to move my vote to your Electoral area and join the NDC as well”

“you’ve remained consistent with these initiatives and that’s impressive.”

“Good job.Keep going, Hon”

The development reinforces Dumelo’s ongoing engagement with the student population, one that continues to shape both his political identity and public appeal.

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