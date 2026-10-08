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‘Mahama is the best in Africa’ – Nollywood actor Harry B Anyanwu praises Ghana President

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:38 - 08 October 2026
Nollywood actor Harry B Anyanwu praises Ghana President
Veteran Nollywood actor and musician Harry B Anyanwu has publicly praised Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, describing him as “the best” leader in Africa at the moment.
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  • Veteran Nollywood actor and musician Harry B Anyanwu has praised President John Dramani Mahama as “the best in Africa”, urging other African leaders to emulate his leadership.

  • Harry B made the comments while filming LilWin’s A Journey to Africa at Nzulezu in Ghana’s Western Region, alongside several major Nigerian and Ghanaian actors.

  • LilWin said he plans to arrange a meeting between the Nigerian cast and President Mahama when they return to Ghana for the film’s premiere.

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The actor made the remarks while in Ghana for the production of a new cross-border film alongside Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin.

According to Harry B, Mahama's leadership reflects the kind of governance he believes other African presidents should aspire to, urging leaders across the continent to learn from the Ghanaian president.

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He said;

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Mahama is the best in Africa. He is doing what other presidents are supposed to do, let them copy him; the man is good

The veteran actor is currently part of a large Nigerian cast filming 'A Journey to Africa', an upcoming production featuring prominent actors from Ghana and Nigeria.

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The movie is being filmed at Nzulezu in Ghana's Western Region and is being led by LilWin, who is bringing together major names from both sides of the Ghana-Nigeria film industry.

The production includes Nollywood stars such as Kanayo O Kanayo, Patience Ozokwo, Mike Ezuruonye, Charles Awurum, Zubby Michael, Destiny Etiko and Harry B Anyanwu.

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While welcoming the Nigerian actors to Ghana, LilWin revealed that he had considered arranging a visit for the cast to meet President Mahama at the Jubilee House, the official seat of Ghana's presidency.

However, the distance between Nzulezu and Accra made an immediate visit impractical.

READ MORE: ‘It’s not just about being in front of the camera’ – Jackie Appiah urges Ghana to learn from Nollywood

LilWin told the actors that he would instead work towards arranging a meeting with the President when the cast returns to Ghana for the premiere of the film.

The planned meeting would add a political and cultural dimension to a production that is already bringing together major talents from Ghana and Nigeria.

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The project represents another collaboration between the Ghanaian and Nigerian film industries, with some of Nollywood's established names currently in Ghana for the international production.

For the filmmakers and cast, 'A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu)' is expected to further strengthen creative ties between the two countries while showcasing Ghanaian locations and talent to a wider African audience.

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