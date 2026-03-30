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'My job is always under threat' – Otto Addo responds to sack fears ahead of Germany clash

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:52 - 30 March 2026
Otto Addo: Black Stars conceded cheap goals against Angola and Niger
Black Stars coach Otto Addo
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Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has addressed mounting speculation over his future, affirming that his position as manager of Ghana’s senior national team has always been under scrutiny.

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The 50-year-old coach’s role has faced pressure since Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Despite this, the Ghana Football Association retained him, recognising his achievement in guiding the Black Stars to their fifth World Cup and leading the team toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, Friday night’s 5-1 defeat to Austria in a pre-World Cup friendly has reignited calls for Addo’s dismissal, placing him under intense public and media scrutiny.

MUST READ: Germany vs Ghana: Preview, team news, key stats & prediction

Speaking ahead of Monday’s friendly against Germany in Stuttgart, Addo addressed the pressure directly, stating:

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"My job is always under threat. Even when we qualified for the World Cup, people were calling for me to step down, so it's always under threat. But as a coach, if you think about these things, you get caught up, so I don't really care."

He emphasised that his focus remains on preparing the team and helping players perform at their best:

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"For me, the most important thing is to prepare as well as I can and help the players do their best on the pitch. That's it. To be honest, the speculation isn't really relevant – we just try our best all the time."

READ MORE: PUMA reveals inspiration behind Black Stars 2026 World Cup jersey

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The Black Stars will be aiming for a strong response against Germany tonight, hoping to restore confidence among Ghanaians after the heavy defeat to Austria.

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