Okyeame Kwame fires back at Ebo Noah over claims Accra floods were God's warning

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has pushed back against comments made by content creator and social commentator Ebo Noah, who suggested that the devastating floods that swept through parts of Accra and other areas of Ghana on 29 June 2026 were the fulfilment of a divine warning he had previously shared.

Okyeame Kwame criticised Ebo Noah for attributing the recent floods in Accra to divine intervention, insisting the disaster is the result of poor environmental management and inadequate urban planning.

The rapper urged Ghanaians to focus on practical solutions such as keeping gutters clean, tackling illegal mining, protecting forests, and improving waste management to reduce flooding.

Ebo Noah maintained that he had previously warned of the floods after receiving a message from God, claiming he was ignored and arrested, while cautioning that more flooding could occur in the coming weeks.

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In a Facebook post, the award-winning rapper criticised Ebo Noah for interpreting the natural disaster through a spiritual lens, arguing that the country's recurring flooding is the result of environmental neglect and inadequate urban planning rather than an act of God.

He wrote;

Are you God's consultant? Are you to remind God of mercy? Are you going to make this physical phenomenon a spiritual problem? Nature is speaking to us to plan our country better. To keep our gutters clean. To stop causing global warming. To stop pouring rubbish in gutters when it rains. To stop cutting down trees. To stop illegal mining so the forest may stand. To invest in recycling and upcycling. To be more ambitious about source separation and rubbish management

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Okyeame Kwame stressed that while the flooding had caused immense suffering, attributing the disaster to God's will diverts attention from the human actions that continue to worsen the situation.

The negative effects of the rain are very sad, and I cry with all who lost resources, but making this a God problem is part of the problem

He added;

The rapper's response follows remarks by Ebo Noah, who claimed he had warned Ghanaians about the impending heavy rainfall and flooding after receiving what he described as a message from God.

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According to the social commentator, he attempted to alert both the public and authorities but was instead arrested over his warnings.

He said;

I said it would rain and flood. God instructed me to tell Ghanaians, but I was arrested. Today, look at what is happening. Look at the properties being destroyed. Look at the lives that have been lost. It is very sad

Ebo Noah further argued that people should not reject a message simply because of the individual delivering it, insisting that divine messages can come through anyone.

READ ALSO: Heavy rains hinder efforts to contain major factory fire at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

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He stated;

People want to hear it from their pastors or prophets before they believe. God can use anybody. I was only a medium. I saw it, I said it, and I was disregarded

Describing the floods as a warning for the nation, he called on both government authorities and citizens to place greater emphasis on environmental protection and disaster preparedness.

READ ALSO: Flooding triggers emergency power shutdown at Mallam and Achimota GRIDCo and ECG substations

He also cautioned that the recent floods may not be the last, warning that more incidents could occur in the coming weeks if people fail to remain vigilant.