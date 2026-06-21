Real Madrid dismiss reports linking club with Michael Olise

Real Madrid C.F. have denied reports linking them with a move for Michael Olise, insisting they have had no direct or indirect contact with the FC Bayern Munich winger or his representatives.

Real Madrid C.F. have officially denied reports suggesting they are interested in signing Michael Olise from FC Bayern Munich.

The Spanish club says it has had no direct or indirect contact with the player, his representatives, or anyone in his circle.

Real Madrid also reaffirmed its strong relationship with Bayern Munich, stressing that any potential transfer interest would be handled through direct club-to-club discussions.

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Real Madrid C.F. have officially denied reports linking the club with a move for Michael Olise, insisting they have had no contact with the player or his representatives.

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In an official statement released by the Spanish giants, Real Madrid dismissed the growing media speculation suggesting they were preparing a transfer move for the Bayern Munich winger.

“In light of the information published in various media outlets regarding an alleged interest of our club in Bayern Munich player Michael Olise, Real Madrid C. F. wishes to clarify that it has not had any direct or indirect contact with the aforementioned footballer, his representatives, or individuals in his circle,” the club said.

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The statement comes after several media outlets reported that Real Madrid were monitoring Olise’s situation at FC Bayern Munich and preparing a shocking bid for his signature.

🚨 Real Madrid are preparing a huge move for Michael Olise after the World Cup, with the winger expected to inform Bayern Munich of his desire to join the Spanish giants.



Madrid are considering either a €100M bid plus Aurélien Tchouaméni, or €130M plus Eduardo Camavinga, in a… pic.twitter.com/oIUrG8NMHm — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 20, 2026

However, the Spanish club made it clear that no discussions have taken place.

Real Madrid stressed that any genuine interest in a Bayern player would first be handled through direct club-to-club communication.

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“Both clubs have always maintained a relationship based on trust and mutual respect,” the statement added, noting that any potential transfer discussions should happen “between the entities themselves, in accordance with the principles of institutional loyalty.”

Olise has become one of Europe’s most exciting attacking players in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old winger rose to prominence at Crystal Palace F.C., where his creativity, dribbling and chance creation made him one of the standout young talents in the Premier League.