Real Madrid sign Bernardo Silva on free transfer

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva on a two-year contract following his departure from Manchester City at the end of last season.

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The 31-year-old joins the Spanish giants as a free agent, bringing an end to a highly successful nine-year spell at Manchester City, where he won multiple domestic and European honours.

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Silva had been linked with several clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but ultimately opted to join Jose Mourinho's side as Real Madrid continue to reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Portugal international becomes Real Madrid's second signing of the summer transfer window after the arrival of Marc Cucurella from Chelsea in a deal worth £52 million.

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Real Madrid are looking to bounce back from a disappointing season in which they failed to win a major trophy.

Los Blancos finished eight points behind La Liga champions Barcelona and were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Silva is currently representing Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is expected to play a key role in his nation's campaign.

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