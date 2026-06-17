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Real Madrid sign Bernardo Silva on free transfer

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:33 - 17 June 2026
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Real Madrid sign Bernardo Silva on free transfer | Getty Imges
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Real Madrid have announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva on a two-year contract following his departure from Manchester City at the end of last season.

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The 31-year-old joins the Spanish giants as a free agent, bringing an end to a highly successful nine-year spell at Manchester City, where he won multiple domestic and European honours.

MUST READ: Messi escapes red card as Argentina star sparks controversy in World Cup win over Algeria

Silva had been linked with several clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but ultimately opted to join Jose Mourinho's side as Real Madrid continue to reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Portugal international becomes Real Madrid's second signing of the summer transfer window after the arrival of Marc Cucurella from Chelsea in a deal worth £52 million.

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READ ALSO: Messi hat-trick equals Klose's World Cup record as Argentina crush Algeria 3-0

Real Madrid are looking to bounce back from a disappointing season in which they failed to win a major trophy.

Los Blancos finished eight points behind La Liga champions Barcelona and were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

READ MORE: Ghana vs Panama – Preview, team news, predicted line-ups and prediction

Silva is currently representing Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is expected to play a key role in his nation's campaign.

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The Spanish giants are also reportedly pursuing Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries, while France defender Ibrahima Konate is expected to arrive following his departure from Liverpool. Meanwhile, experienced defender Antonio Rudiger has committed his future to the club by signing a contract extension until 2027.

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