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Sam George tells Lincoln University to 'bow heads in shame' for cancelling Mahama’s honorary PhD over LGBTQ+

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:10 - 25 March 2026
Sam George
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Samuel Nartey George, minister of communications, digital technology and innovations, has strongly criticised Lincoln University, urging the institution to “bow their heads in shame” following its decision to withdraw an honorary doctorate initially planned for John Dramani Mahama.

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The university had earlier announced its intention to confer the honour on Mr Mahama, citing his leadership and growing influence in advocating for justice for Africans and the diaspora. The recognition was also meant to highlight his contributions to public service, democracy, and his vocal stance on reparations.

However, in a sudden reversal, the honorary degree—scheduled to be presented during a visit on Thursday, 26 March—was withdrawn at short notice.

According to the Ghana Embassy in the United States, the decision followed concerns raised within the university community over President Mahama’s perceived position on Ghana’s Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-gay bill currently before Parliament.

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Reacting to the development, Mr George praised the former president for what he described as a firm defence of Ghanaian values and cultural identity, while condemning those behind the decision.

"Massive respects to H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

Our values cannot be diluted and bought by sinister forces on the prowl. The folks at Lincoln University should bow their heads in shame."

READ ALSO: Young Manchester City fan meets Semenyo after hours of waiting at Black Stars training in Vienna

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He further emphasised Ghana’s sovereignty, insisting that the country must retain full authority over its internal decisions without external interference.

"We are a proud nation, and no one should think they can dictate what happens in our nation."

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