Sea breaks into Volta River, threatens remaining communities in Anloga district

District Chief Executive for Anloga, Sandra Seyram Kpedor, Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, NADMO officials, local leaders, and residents assess damage in Anloga District as sea water floods the area after breaking into the Volta River.

District Chief Executive for Anloga, Sandra Seyram Kpedor, Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, NADMO officials, local leaders, and residents assess damage in Anloga District as sea water floods the area after breaking into the Volta River.

Sea has broken into the Volta River in Anloga District, destroying several communities and putting the remaining settlements at risk. Authorities, including NADMO, are calling for urgent intervention to prevent further flooding and protect lives and property.

Sea has broken into the Volta River in Anloga District, causing severe coastal erosion and threatening nearby communities.

Several communities including Fuveme, Dzaflagbey, and Kporkporgbor have been destroyed, with Attiteti now at risk.

NADMO and regional officials are calling for urgent action, including dredging and protective measures to prevent further flooding.

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Communities in the Anloga District are facing a growing threat of flooding after the sea broke into the Volta River, causing widespread destruction and raising fears for nearby settlements.

The problem started after strong sea waves hit the Fuveme area for several days. The waves broke through land that separates the sea from the river, creating a large opening. This has put nearby communities at risk of flooding.

Sea has broken into the Volta River in Anloga District, causing severe coastal erosion and threatening nearby communitie

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has warned that the situation could get worse if urgent action is not taken.

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Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, visited the area with security officials after receiving reports. He said what they saw was very worrying and shows how serious the problem is.

He described the scenes witnessed on the ground as deeply disturbing and confirmed the urgent threat facing surrounding communities.

According to him, he was received by the District Chief Executive for Anloga, Sandra Seyram Kpedor, and her team, who briefed him on the scale of destruction. Residents and local leaders explained that communities such as Kporkporgbor have been completely cut off, while Fuveme itself was washed away years ago, forcing many residents to relocate to nearby areas including Agorkedzi.

Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu visited Fuveme in the Atiteti Electoral Area of the Anloga District

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Local leaders say three communities—Fuveme, Dzaflagbey, and Kporkporgbor—have already been washed away. Now, only Attiteti remains, and it is also at risk.

Assemblyman for the Attiteti Electoral Area, Raphael Agbanavor, lamented the loss of communities and appealed for urgent government intervention to protect the remaining settlement.

“In fact, three communities have already gone, and we are left with one. We are appealing that this one that is left needs to be protected, people need to be protected and livelihoods need to be protected too,” he said.

He further explained that Attiteti once had a population of more than 2,000 people, but many residents have relocated due to fears of losing their homes and investments to flooding.

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The Anloga District Chief Executive, Sandra Seyram Kpedor with Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu

The Anloga District Chief Executive, Sandra Seyram Kpedor, attributed the destruction partly to a blockage around the estuary and suggested that dredging activities, along with blocking the newly created opening, could help control the situation.

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Director of NADMO, Pascal Agbagba, warned that the threat extends beyond the immediate communities. He explained that the estuary’s position on elevated ground pushed the sea downstream, breaking through the land barrier into the Volta River.

“Now what is happening is that all the communities downstream here, including Anyanui and others, are under threat. Once the sea is running through and entering the river, we don’t know what will happen in the next few days—they can all be consumed,” he warned.

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Mr. Agbagba recommended urgent dredging and the placement of large boulders along the shoreline to create a protective barrier while authorities await the implementation of a long-term coastline protection project.

The Volta Regional Minister said he will report the situation to John Dramani Mahama and is hopeful that urgent action will be taken.

He also confirmed that national NADMO officials are expected to visit the area soon to assess the situation and support response efforts.