Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino to present the World Cup trophy at final
United States President Donald Trump is expected to attend the FIFA World Cup final and take part in the trophy presentation alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
The final is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, where the winning team will be awarded the trophy in the presence of global dignitaries.
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Infantino confirmed the development during an appearance on Fox & Friends, stating that he and President Trump will jointly present the trophy on the world stage.
“We will be together with the President, enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together,” Infantino said. “We are together all the time.”
Trump is yet to attend a match at the ongoing World Cup, but his expected appearance at the final follows his presence at last year’s FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain at the same venue.
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During that match, Trump was met with loud boos from sections of the crowd when he appeared on stage for the trophy presentation. He also remained on the podium during the ceremony, standing between Chelsea captain Reece James and goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, drawing noticeable reactions from players and fans.
Although he has not yet attended a World Cup fixture, senior members of his administration have already been present at matches. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended the United States Men’s National Team’s opening match—a 4-1 win over Paraguay—at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Trump and Infantino have maintained a long-standing relationship, with the FIFA president making several visits to the Oval Office in the lead-up to the tournament.