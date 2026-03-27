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'We have a good squad to beat Austria' - Otto Addo ahead of World Cup warm-up clash

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:00 - 27 March 2026
Otto Addo
Otto Addo
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Otto Addo, head coach of the Ghana national football team, has expressed strong confidence in his team’s ability to overcome the Austria national football team in their upcoming pre-World Cup friendly.

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Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Addo struck a composed and determined tone as Ghana prepares for the first of two high-profile warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

MUST READ: How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Austria

The Ghana coach emphasised his belief in the squad’s quality, noting the unpredictable nature of modern football, where any team is capable of defeating another.

I think we have a good squad to beat Austria. I think in football anything is possible. This is football. To be honest, everyone can beat everyone. I'm very, very sure. We saw it at the last World Cup that there's no team to be underrated.
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Addo further stressed the team’s winning mentality, revealing that the technical team has thoroughly analysed their opponents and is focused on executing a clear game plan.

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We want to win every match we play. This is for sure. And now the full focus is on Austria. We saw what they do. We analysed them well. I'm very, very hopeful that the players will do it at the end. It's about them. The focus is on Austria, and we know what to do.

When asked about the subsequent fixture against the German national football team, Addo acknowledged the challenge but insisted that his side remains fully concentrated on the immediate task.

READ MORE: Senegal finally drags CAF to CAS over AFCON title awarded to Morocco

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Surely, Germany is a high-profile team, but to be honest, I'm not thinking about Germany now. So, for us, it's the full focus on Austria.

This encounter will mark the first meeting between Ghana and Austria since their 1-1 draw at the same venue in March 2007. With the World Cup approaching, both sides are expected to approach the match with intensity and purpose.

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