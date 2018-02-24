Efia Odo, Fella Makafui and Sister Afia ‘clash’ in a meting

news

The feud between Efia Odo and Fella Makafui started when Efia Odo claimed Fella is a cheap girl who sleeps with politicians and other rich men in society for money and other material stuff. She even alleged Fella Makafui, the YOLO star actress has slept with Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, Sister Debby’s boyfriend.

However, from nowhere, Sista Afia, the Jeje hitmaker has jumped to the defence of the young actress, Fella Makafui. Throwing shades at the US-based Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo, the singer accused her of sleeping with every man she encounters. She also alleged Efia Odo is a thief who recently stole GH400 from one of her boyfriends she recently visited.

Well, Efia Odo has apologized to Fella Makafui saying their beef was unnecessary and that she acted out of anger.

Now, a new video chanced upon by Pulse.com.gh sees the three ladies together at a meeting with movie maker, Kofi Asamoah with the purpose of briefing the actresses about his yet-to-be-shot movie.

All characters for the film were to be present for the discussion thus Sista Afia, Fella Makafui, and Efia Odo could not absent themselves.